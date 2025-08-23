Whisenhunt didn't factor into the decision against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings.

The rookie left-hander cruised through the first three frames, allowing only two hits, before unraveling in the fourth as the Brewers pushed across two runs, including one on a wild pitch. Whisenhunt has struggled to find his footing at the big-league level, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season, but looks to remain in the rotation until Landen Roupp returns.