Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Falls apart after strong opening
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whisenhunt didn't factor into the decision against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings.
The rookie left-hander cruised through the first three frames, allowing only two hits, before unraveling in the fourth as the Brewers pushed across two runs, including one on a wild pitch. Whisenhunt has struggled to find his footing at the big-league level, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season, but looks to remain in the rotation until Landen Roupp returns.
