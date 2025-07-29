Whisenhunt completed five innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Whisenhunt retired the first two batters he faced before Nick Gonzales tagged him for a solo homer in the first inning. The rookie left-hander gave up three more runs in the second, but he was able to settle down and retire 10 of the final 12 batters he faced to end his outing with three scoreless frames. The strong finish could be enough to earn Whisenhunt another start for a San Francisco rotation short on healthy arms. If he does get another turn, Whisenhunt is tentatively lined up to face the Mets in New York this weekend.