Casali went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

Casali had half of the Giants' hits and drove in all of their runs with a two-run double in the fifth inning. This was his second straight multi-hit effort, though Casali's playing time is sparse with Patrick Bailey seeing most of the work behind the dish. For the season, Casali is slashing .243/.349/.297 with two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored over 44 plate appearances.