Lee went 2-for-4 in Monday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.

Lee extended his hitting streak to seven games with two singles Monday. During that span, the 26-year-old outfielder has recorded a .346/.414/.423 slash line with two runs scored, two RBI, two doubles and a 3:4 BB:K across 29 plate appearances. Lee has now tallied 14 multi-hit performances through 53 games this season, slashing .285/.330/.459 with 32 runs scored, 31 RBI, 22 extra-base hits -- including six homers -- three stolen bases and a 12.1 percent strikeout rate across 224 plate appearances.