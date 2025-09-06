Lee went 4-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Lee tallied three singles and an RBI triple, marking his second four-hit performance of the season. The 27-year-old outfielder has been consistent over the past month-plus, slashing .333/.378/.486 with 16 runs scored, eight doubles, six RBI, three triples, three stolen bases and one home run in 119 plate appearances over 29 outings since Aug. 1. Overall, he's slashing .267/.330/.414 with 66 runs scored, 49 RBI, 10 stolen bases and seven long balls across 551 plate appearances this season.