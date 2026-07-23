Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Logs triple in loss

Lee went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Lee hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning before coming around to score, giving the Giants a 3-0 lead. The 27-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, batting .304 with four runs scored and an RBI in 25 plate appearances over that stretch. Overall, he's slashing .302/.335/.427 with 50 runs scored, 34 RBI, six stolen bases and five long balls across 376 plate appearances this season.