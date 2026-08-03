Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Multi-hit effort in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Padres. He was also hit by a pitch.

Lee singled in the second inning before stealing second base, and he added a double in the eighth. The 27-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven appearances, batting .333 with six RBI, three runs scored, a home run and a stolen base in 31 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .301/.338/.434 with 53 runs scored, 40 RBI, seven stolen bases and six long balls across 411 plate appearances this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!