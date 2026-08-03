Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Multi-hit effort in loss

Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Padres. He was also hit by a pitch.

Lee singled in the second inning before stealing second base, and he added a double in the eighth. The 27-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven appearances, batting .333 with six RBI, three runs scored, a home run and a stolen base in 31 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .301/.338/.434 with 53 runs scored, 40 RBI, seven stolen bases and six long balls across 411 plate appearances this season.