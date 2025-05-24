Lee went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 4-0 win over the Nationals.

Lee accounted for half of San Francisco's runs, recording at least one hit for the fourth straight game Friday. The 26-year-old outfielder also notched his third multi-hit performance over his last 10 games, during which he has slashed .268/.318/.488 with seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles, two homers and a 3:6 BB:K across 44 plate appearances. While Lee struggled at the beginning of May, he now holds a .282/.330/.467 slash line with 32 runs scored, 31 RBI, 22 extra-base hits -- including six homers -- and three stolen bases across 212 plate appearances this season. Additionally, he has made consistent contact and owns a team-best 12.7 percent strikeout rate.