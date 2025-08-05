Lee went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI triple in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

Lee lined a triple to right field in the fifth inning, driving in two runs to give the Giants a 4-1 lead. The 26-year-old outfielder has now recorded at least one hit in four straight appearances, including three doubles and a triple. He's been on a tear recently, slashing .378/.465/.568 with six extra-base hits, five RBI, four runs scored, two stolen bases and a 5:2 BB:K across 43 plate appearances during that span.