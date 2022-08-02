The Giants acquired Stryffeler from the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for catcher Curt Casali (oblique), Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Casali was on an expiring deal and not a part of the Giants' short- or long-term plan, so the Giants opted to cash him out for Stryffeler, a 26-year-old right-handed pitching prospect. Stryffeler was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday after he turned in a 2.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while recording 14 saves and striking out 57 over 35.2 innings for Double-A Arkansas. He'll likely report to the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.