Haniger worked with two trainers in the offseason in an effort to avoid adding to the long list of injuries in his career, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Haniger has had some bad luck with freak injuries, but he's also played more than half the games in just two of the last five seasons. The outfielder is expected to play a starting role with the Giants, but that can only happen if he stays healthy. He slashed .246/.308/.429 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight doubles in 57 games with the Mariners last year, which saw him limited by back and ankle injuries.