Giants manager Gabe Kapler confirmed Sunday that Haniger (oblique) will open the season on the 10-day injured list, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Austin Slater (hamstring) and Luis Gonzalez (back) are also ticketed for the IL, leaving the Giants light on outfield depth to begin the 2023 campaign. Haniger hasn't played in a Cactus League game since March 4 due to the Grade 1 oblique strain, but he resumed throwing and hitting last week and may not require an extended ramp-up period if he can avoid any setbacks during his rehab program. At least for the time being, the 32-year-old is still projected to be ready to make his Giants debut in early-to-mid-April.