Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that Haniger will be out for at least a couple of days due to oblique tightness, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Haniger was a late scratch from Friday afternoon's Cactus League game against the Rockies, and now there's a little more clarity on the issue. It sounds like the Giants might have caught this early enough to where it won't affect his readiness for the beginning of the 2023 regular season, but the situation will require close monitoring in the coming weeks. For now, there is no MRI scheduled. The oft-injured outfielder signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with San Francisco in December.