Haniger (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Haniger looks like he'll advance to the final phase of his recovery program for the left oblique strain he sustained March 10. The Giants had been hopeful that Haniger would be in store for a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list to begin the season, but a back issue cropped back during the rehab process and pushed back his timeline for a return. Haniger will likely need multiple games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate and play a full nine innings in the field before the Giants are comfortable activating him from the IL.