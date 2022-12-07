Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
San Francisco's pursuit of Aaron Judge has understandably garnered most of the attention, but the organization was first able to secure a deal with Haniger to bolster its outfield. Haniger was limited to 57 games for Seattle last season due to a high-ankle sprain, but he provided a solid bat when healthy with a .246/.308/.429 slash line. The 31-year-old was also productive in 2021 with an .803 OPS, 39 home runs and 100 RBI in 157 contests. The contract includes an opt-out after the 2024 campaign, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, so it could end up being a two-year pact if Haniger performs well with the Giants.