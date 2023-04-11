Haniger (oblique) most likely won't rejoin the Giants during their upcoming road trip, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

After Haniger was shut down for a week due to back issues, the plan was to activate him at some point during the Giants' road trip between April 14-19. Now, it seems that the 32-year-old outfielder will have his season debut delayed even further. The team has not announced a new target date.