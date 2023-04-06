Haniger (oblique) is not expected to join the Giants before the end of their upcoming homestand, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
That homestand runs from this Friday to next Wednesday. Haniger was placed on the injured list just ahead of Opening Day after suffering a Grade 1 strain of his left oblique around the middle of spring training. There's no exact timetable at the moment, though he does figure to be ready well before the end of April.
