Haniger was scratched from the Giants lineup ahead of Friday's game against Colorado, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
There's no word yet on why Haniger was removed from the lineup, but the Giants will likely provide an update soon. In the meantime, Luis Matos will take his place in right field, batting second.
