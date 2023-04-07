Haniger (oblique) was recently shut down for about a week due to back tightness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Haniger is on the injured list with an oblique strain and hit a bump in the road when the back issue cropped up. He's resumed workouts but is currently limited to hitting off a tee, so a rehab assignment isn't close. It's now looking like Haniger could miss most, if not all, of April.