Haniger (oblique) was recently shut down for about a week due to back tightness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Haniger is on the injured list with an oblique strain and hit a bump in the road when the back issue cropped up. He's resumed workouts but is currently limited to hitting off a tee, so a rehab assignment isn't close. It's now looking like Haniger could miss most, if not all, of April.
More News
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Return not imminent•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Will be reevaluated next week•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Officially goes on IL•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Beginning season on shelf•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Not expected to be ready by opener•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Resumes throwing and hitting•