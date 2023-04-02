Haniger (oblique) will continue to rehab in Arizona and will be reevaluated next week in San Francisco, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Haniger is currently on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The outfielder has a chance to return by the middle of April, but his ETA will at least partially be determined by the evaluation next week.
More News
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Officially goes on IL•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Beginning season on shelf•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Not expected to be ready by opener•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Resumes throwing and hitting•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Looks unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain•