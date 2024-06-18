Bailey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk against the Cubs in Monday's 7-6 victory.

Bailey brought San Francisco to within two runs with his eighth-inning solo blast. It was just his second extra-base hit over his past 16 contests, a span in which he's batted .264 (14-for-53). Bailey has a modest five long balls on the campaign, but he's been solid offensively with a .286/.360/.435 slash line, 23 RBI, 18 runs, two steals, an 11.5 percent walk rate and a 19.0 percent strikeout rate over 179 plate appearances.