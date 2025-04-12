Bailey isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey will get a breather Saturday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's series opener. Sam Huff will do the catching for Jordan Hicks instead and bat eighth.
