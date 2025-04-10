Bailey went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Bailey lined his third career triple into right field during the sixth frame, cutting the deficit to two runs after driving in Wilmer Flores. Bailey logged his second multi-hit effort over 12 appearances, following a lackluster four-game stretch in which he went 0-for-9 at the plate. The defensive stalwart has recorded a hit in three games thus far, slashing .194/.265/.355 with five runs, four extra-base hits and three RBI across 34 plate appearances.