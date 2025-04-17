Bailey isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey will get a breather during Thursday's series finale after going 2-for-12 with two RBI, two runs and seven strikeouts during the first three games against Philadelphia. Sam Huff will fill in as the Giants' catcher and bat eighth.
