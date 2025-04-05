Bailey is not in the lineup for Saturday's tilt versus Seattle, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bailey will sit for the second time in San Francisco's past three games while Sam Huff gets his second start behind the plate in that span. Bailey is batting .222 with two doubles, two RBI and a 3:6 BB:K through his first 21 plate appearances of the campaign.
More News
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Two doubles in three-hit game•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Getting rest Sunday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Remains on track for starting role•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Rare steal in win•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Leaves yard Tuesday•