Bailey is not in the lineup for Saturday's tilt versus Seattle, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bailey will sit for the second time in San Francisco's past three games while Sam Huff gets his second start behind the plate in that span. Bailey is batting .222 with two doubles, two RBI and a 3:6 BB:K through his first 21 plate appearances of the campaign.

