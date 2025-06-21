Giants' Spencer Bivens: Fans two in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bivens struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.
Bivens threw 14 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side and keep the deficit at two runs. The 30-year-old has recorded a 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 7:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings in six appearances during June. Overall, Bivens owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 25:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings in 23 games this season.
