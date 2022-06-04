Fairchild was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday.

Fairchild was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, and he'll now be designated for assignment after Sam Delaplane (elbow) was added to the 40-man roster Saturday. Fairchild has slashed .232/.376/.449 with four homers, nine runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over 19 minor-league games this year, and he'll likely remain in Sacramento if he clears waivers.

