Fairchild was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday.
Fairchild was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, and he'll now be designated for assignment after Sam Delaplane (elbow) was added to the 40-man roster Saturday. Fairchild has slashed .232/.376/.449 with four homers, nine runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over 19 minor-league games this year, and he'll likely remain in Sacramento if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled, starting in center•
-
Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Traded to Giants•
-
Mariners' Stuart Fairchild: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Stuart Fairchild: Shipped to Seattle•