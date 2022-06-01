Fairchild was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Fairchild spent just over a week with the major-league club and was in the starting lineup on three occasions. He went 0-for-8 with a run and three strikeouts during his stint with San Francisco but will head back to the minors, where he should see more consistent playing time.
