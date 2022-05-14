Fairchild was traded from the Mariners to the Giants on Saturday in exchange for Alex Blandino and cash considerations, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Fairchild was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday, and he'll now be traded for the second time in the last three weeks. The 26-year-old has hit .245 with three homers, two doubles, seven runs and six RBI over 14 Triple-A games this year, and he'll likely head to Triple-A Sacramento following Saturday's trade.