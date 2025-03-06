The Giants optioned McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McDonald made his major-league debut during the final game of the regular-season last year, tossing three scoreless relief innings, but he always seemed likely to begin the 2025 campaign back at Sacramento. The 24-year-old will represent rotation depth in the minors.
