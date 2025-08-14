Beck allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out one across two innings in Wednesday's 11-1 loss to the Padres.

Beck retired the side in order in the sixth inning but surrendered three singles and a run in the seventh, throwing 22 of his 32 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has appeared in nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, recording a 4.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 7:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings during that span. Overall, the right-hander owns a 5.17 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and an 18:10 K:BB across 31.1 innings in 19 outings this season.