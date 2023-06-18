Beck allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two over four shutout innings to earn the save in Saturday's 15-0 win over the Dodgers.

This was a smooth outing with plenty of cushion for Beck, who helped the Giants spare their bullpen after they used eight pitches in Friday's 11-inning contest. This is the second time Beck's gone three-plus innings to earn a save this season. He's been an effective long-relief option for San Francisco with a 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 35.1 innings in his first big-league season. He also has a win and a hold through 14 appearances.