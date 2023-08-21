Beck allowed two hits and struck out three without walking a batter over three scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Beck ultimately functioned as the bulk reliever following shorter appearances from Jakob Junis and Alex Wood over the first three innings. Over six outings in August, Beck has allowed eight runs, 16 hits and three walks while striking out 13 over 14.1 innings. He'll continue to be in the mix for multi-inning assignments out of the bullpen, but it seems unlikely he'll start often down the stretch. Beck has a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB through 66.1 innings over 27 outings this year.