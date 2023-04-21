Beck allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a 9-4 loss to the Mets on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Sean Manaea wore the loss for this one after getting tagged for five runs in the fourth inning. The Giants rallied in the fifth, but Beck ended up giving back all of that progress, though his long-relief outing helped to spare the bullpen. It's possible Beck will be sent back to Triple-A Sacramento in short order after his MLB debut. He posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB across 13.1 innings with Sacramento prior to his call-up, so it's clear he still needs to work on trimming his walk rate.