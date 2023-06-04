San Francisco recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Beck will rejoin the Giants as a replacement on the active roster for lefty Alex Wood, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a back strain. The Giants haven't named formal replacements in the rotation for Wood or Ross Stripling (back), but Sean Manaea should be the top candidate to fill one of those starting roles, while Jakob Junis or Beck look like the top contenders for the other spot. Beck pitched well over three extended relief appearances with San Francisco prior to being sent down to Triple-A and pitched an inning for Sacramento on Saturday before being recalled.