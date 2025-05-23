default-cbs-image
The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

He's taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Justin Verlander (pectoral). Beck has been used in a multi-inning relief role this season with Sacramento, posting a 3.24 ERA and 29:11 K:BB over 25 innings. He could offer some length out of the bullpen Saturday behind Kyle Harrison.

