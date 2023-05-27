Beck gave up a hit and struck out two over 3.1 scoreless innings to record his first career save in Friday's 15-1 rout of the Brewers.

Milwaukee offered little resistance in this one, and Beck tossed an efficient 33 pitches (26 strikes) to close out the victory. The 26-year-old rookie has held the opposition scoreless in only four of his nine appearances since his promotion in late April, however, and his 4.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 23.1 innings don't suggest he's going to see regular higher-leverage work any time soon.