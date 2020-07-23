The Giants selected Heineman's contract Thursday.
Heineman essentially clinched a roster spot earlier this month when Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 season, so the Giants' decision to select his contract was fully expected. He's expected to split time behind the dish with Rob Brantly to begin the season, but a hot start offensively could quickly allow Heineman to establish himself as the clear No. 1 option.
More News
-
Giants' Tyler Heineman: Battling for top catcher job•
-
Giants' Tyler Heineman: In 60-man player pool•
-
Giants' Tyler Heineman: Competing for backup job•
-
Giants' Tyler Heineman: Inks deal with Giants•
-
Marlins' Tyler Heineman: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Tyler Heineman: Promoted to big leagues•