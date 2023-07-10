The Giants have selected Martin with the 52nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

An excellent athlete who also played quarterback for his high school in Colorado, Martin has average or better tools across the board with a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order hitter. At 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, the lefty-hitting Martin has a very projectable frame, and he should be able to add 15-20 pounds of muscle without compromising his athleticism. He turned 19 in February, so he is quite old for his class, which matters on a lot of teams' statistical models, and also makes his statistical exploits (20 home runs this spring) slightly less impressive. Martin is a shortstop by trade and has posted above-average run times, but the expectation is he will move to third base as he fills out.