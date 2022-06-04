Littell (1-1) earned the win Friday over the Marlins. He allowed a hit and struck out four in two innings.

The Giants went with a bullpen game Friday, but their offense established a large lead early. Littell pitched the fifth and sixth innings in this contest. He's gone 5.2 innings without allowing a run over his last four appearances as he continues to bounce back from a rough May. Overall, the right-hander has a 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB through 21.1 innings in a versatile middle-innings role.