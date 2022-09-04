Littell (2-2) earned the win Saturday over the Phillies, retiring the only batter he faced in the contest.

Littell was in the right place at the right time for the win. Scott Alexander allowed the Phillies to tie the score in the sixth inning, but Littell stranded Jean Segura on second base and the Giants retook the lead in their half of the frame. Since returning from an oblique injury, Littell has given up two runs across 8.2 innings through eight appearances, adding one save and one hold in that span. He's posted a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through 39 innings overall, mainly serving in a middle-relief role.