Littell (2-3) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Littell gave up the go-ahead run on an RBI double to Trea Turner, then yielded a three-run home run to Max Muncy. Littell hadn't given up more than one run in any of his previous nine appearances since returning from an oblique injury in August. The ugly outing Wednesday lifted his season ERA to 5.01 with a 1.33 WHIP, 36:12 K:BB, one save and four holds through 41.1 innings.