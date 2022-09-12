Littell (3-3) earned the win Sunday over the Cubs, allowed two hits and striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings without walking a batter.

Littell was in the game when Thairo Estrada's solo home run in the seventh inning put the Giants ahead. Through five outings in September, Littell's allowed four runs in five innings, though those all came in one outing against the Dodgers on Wednesday. The right-hander has posted a 4.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 43.2 innings overall in a low-leverage role.