Rocchio started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Rocchio made a second consecutive start at shortstop with Gabriel Arias nursing a wrist injury. Arias will play through the injury while the Guardians compete for a playoff spot, but it's unclear what level of activity he can tolerate. Rocchio, who has been the primary second baseman, may see more action at shortstop going forward. His season numbers are negatively skewed by an unproductive first two months (.530 OPS), which prompted a demotion to the minors. Since returning to the majors July 1, Rocchio's been much better, slashing .276/.330/.412 over 63 games