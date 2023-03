Rocchio was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The top prospect hasn't hit much this spring, but that doesn't dampen a rosy outlook for the 22-year-old. Rocchio has primarily played shortstop but is capable at second and third base, as well. The Guardians are set at those positions, but he could be a capable fill-in if injuries strike.