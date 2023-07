The Guardians have selected Kayfus with the 93rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Kayfus is a bit undersized for a first baseman at 6-foot, 192 pounds, which could push him to the corner outfield at the professional level. The 21-year-old saw action at all three positions at the University of Miami and has a strong contact tool, though his power potential also likely points him more toward the outfield than first base.