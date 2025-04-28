The Guardians optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Nikhazy was up as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox and struggled in a spot start in his major-league debut, allowing six runs over three innings. The left-hander will now rejoin the rotation at Columbus.
