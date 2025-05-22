The Guardians optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Nikhazy was available as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins but did not make an appearance. He will return to the rotation at Columbus, where he's posted a 4.99 ERA and 31:15 K:BB over 30.2 innings covering seven starts.
More News
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Serving as 27th man•
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Optioned after spot start•
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Rough big-league debut Saturday•
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Serving as 27th man•
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Making MLB debut Saturday•
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Set to join big club Friday•