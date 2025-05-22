default-cbs-image
The Guardians optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Nikhazy was available as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins but did not make an appearance. He will return to the rotation at Columbus, where he's posted a 4.99 ERA and 31:15 K:BB over 30.2 innings covering seven starts.

