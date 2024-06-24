Clase pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and walk while striking out a batter on his way to a save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Clase was called upon to protect a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth inning, working around a pair of baserunners for his 24th save of the season. The right-hander is as elite as it gets at closer, going 24-for-27 on save opportunities in 2024, while he has now converted his last 11 chances. On the season, Clase owns a microscopic 0.72 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 37.1 innings in 38 appearances out of Cleveland's bullpen.