Arias required assistance off the field with a cart during the third inning of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an apparent left ankle injury, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

While playing shortstop in the top of the third, Arias was in pursuit of a groundball off the bat of Masyn Winn but was unable to get to it after his cleat appeared to get stuck in the dirt, causing his lower leg to contort. The Guardians will presumably send Arias in for further testing before providing a diagnosis of his injury, but the infielder may have suffered a significant ankle sprain, if not a fracture. Daniel Schneemann came off the bench to replace Arias, who went 0-for-1 at the plate prior to his departure.